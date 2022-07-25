Man accused of killing journalist held

CHARSADDA: The police here on Sunday claimed to have arrested a man accused of killing a journalist recently.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Bilal Ahmad told reporters that the police arrested the accused identified as Saifullah on the charges of killing a journalist Iftikhar Ahmad, who was working for a private television channel.

The slain journalist belonged to Shabqadar tehsil in Charsadda district. He had been killed in a firing incident at Shabqadar bazaar a couple of weeks back.

The official said the police had recovered the pistol used in the crime. He said the police had constituted a team to investigate the murder of the journalist. He said the police had apprehended several suspects for grilling that led to the arrest of the accused.

Bilal Ahmad said during investigation the accused confessed to the killing. He said the accused was a trainee with the journalist and had exchanged some harsh words with him, which led to the killing.