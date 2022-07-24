Orakzai, Kohat road link restored

KALAYA: The road link between Orakzai and Kohat districts was restored after a bridge was reconstructed and opened for traffic in Ublan area in lower part of Orakzai tribal district on Saturday.

Orakzai Deputy Commissioner Adnan Farid said that recent flash floods caused by torrential rains had collapsed the bridge in Ublan area.

He said that the land link between Orakzai and Kohat had been disconnected due to the bridge collapse and the people of both the districts were faced with great hardships.

However, he said the district administration along with the Communication and Works Department reconstructed the damaged portion of the bridge within 12 hours and opened it for traffic.