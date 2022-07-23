Mob violence

In recent weeks, the killing of a man at a hotel in Hyderabad has sparked violent ethno-sectarian riots across several parts of Sindh. Unfortunately, the Sindh government and political parties have been lackadaisical in their response to the violence. Committing illegal and unlawful acts is never the solution to a crime.

These clashes are not in favour of any community or ethnic group; regardless of ethnicity, ordinary people will only suffer and lose their lives and properties. I request all the institutions and political parties of Sindh to step forward and help resolve the issue according to the law.

Naseer Ahmad

Hub