Flash floods hit low-lying areas in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The heavy rains have caused flash floods in the low-lying areas in Kiri Khaisore Union Council and its surrounding places in the district, causing damage to several houses and standing crops, local people said on Friday.

The local people said it had been raining in Dera Ismail Khan for the last one week, which had turned the weather pleasant, but caused flooding in Kiri Khaisore Union Council and its nearby localities.

They said the floodwater damaged several houses and ruined standing crops and orchards, inflicting heavy losses on the farmers.

The people have asked the government to declare Dera Ismail Khan as calamity-hit and provide compensation to the affectees. They said the low-lying areas were flooded due to poor drainage system.

The people living in Kiri Khaisore are mostly daily wagers and farmers, whose mud-thatched houses have been damaged by the flash floods. They asked the government to relocate them to safe places and provide relief goods to them.