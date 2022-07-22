AIOU introduces skill development course in GB

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in collaboration with Serena Fort, Shigar, Alight Pakistan, and Directorate of Technical Education and Skill Development, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) has introduced the ‘Hospitality and Customer Care’ course for the development of hospitality and hotel management skills for the youth of GB.
AIOU is giving special attention to vocational and skill-based education to make the youth skilled to earn a decent living for them and contribute to the socio-economic development of the country, said a news release. AIOU students will be provided with the required knowledge and training as well as an opportunity to work in the hotel industry to enhance their practical skills.
Islamabad : Pakistan’s ICT exports could grow by 30 per cent over the next few years as long as we provide...
Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Division Commissioner Noorul Amin Mengal here on Thursday visited low-lying areas and reviewed...
Islamabad : Theatre Wally and Rung School will hold a Tabla and Sitar performance ‘Bihag’ on July 24 at Rung...
Islamabad : Federal Minister of Communications Asad Mahmood paid a visit to Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway and...
Islamabad : Irresponsible attitude and unwanted littering by tourists visiting the nature and wildlife rich Margalla...
Islamabad : The Indus Entrepreneurs Islamabad joined forces with the United States Embassy in Islamabad to host the...
Comments