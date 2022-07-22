AIOU introduces skill development course in GB

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in collaboration with Serena Fort, Shigar, Alight Pakistan, and Directorate of Technical Education and Skill Development, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) has introduced the ‘Hospitality and Customer Care’ course for the dev­elo­pment of hospitality and hotel management skills for the youth of GB.

AIOU is giving special attention to vocational and skill-based education to make the youth skilled to earn a decent living for them and contribute to the socio-economic development of the country, said a news release. AIOU students will be provided with the required knowledge and training as well as an opportunity to work in the hotel industry to enhance their practical skills.