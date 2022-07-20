PkMAP asks nationalist leaders to promote ethnic harmony in Hyderabad rally

karachi: Leaders of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) in Sindh have appealed to Sindhi nationalist parties to promote ethnic harmony and foil the alleged conspiracies to disturb the social harmony of the province in their public gathering slated for July 21 in Hyderabad in the wake of the situation rising out of the killing of Bilal Kaka at a hotel a few days ago.
PkMAP Sindh president Nazir Jan, addressing a press conference at the KPC, said the July 21 gathering could play an important role to maintain ethnic harmony.
