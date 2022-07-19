Ali becomes Sindh's top tennis player

KARACHI: Muhammad Ali of Malir Garrison with 55 points has become the top player of the province in men's singles category.
According to half yearly rankings issued by Sindh Tennis Association on Sunday, Ali earned this top position for the first time in his tennis career. The second position has been taken by Shahab Khan of CAA Club with 45 points and Adnan Khan of CAA achieved third position with 30 points.
In Juniors Under 17 singles, Malik Hasnain of Continental Tennis Academy grabbed the top slot with 50 ranking points. Ahsan Ahmed from the same academy achieved second position with 30 points and Taimoor Ansari of Nomi Qamar Academy grabbed the third position with 20 points.
In Under 15 Singles, Dhuraf Das of DA Central Club took the first position. Ahsan Ahmed grabbed the second position and Taimoor Ansari achieved the third position. In Under 13 Singles, Imdad Ali of Bath Island Club and Ahsan Ahmed from Hyderabad Gymkhana shared the top position.
