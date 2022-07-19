Commonwealth Games, Islamic Games contingents named

KARACHI: As per the final official document, a 103-member Pakistan's contingent will feature in the Commonwealth Games and 114-member national contingent will take part in the Islamic Games.

The Commonwealth Games are pencilled in for July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham and the Islamic Games are slated to be held in Konya, Turkey, from August 9-18. The country will feature in the Commonwealth Games in swimming, athletics, para athletics, badminton, boxing, women's T20 cricket, gymnastics, hockey, judo, squash, table tennis, weightlifting and wrestling.

The chef de mission of the Commonwealth Games contingent is Pakistan Olympic Association's (POA) senior vice-president and former IG Abid Qadir Gilani. The Director General of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Col (retd) Asif Zaman ad chairman Pakistan Swimming Federation (PSF) Major (retd) Majid Wasim will serve as dupty chefs de mission during the quadrennial event.

There are ten contingent officials who will be delivering different duties during the CWG. Of the 103-member contingent for the CWG, 56 persons are being supported by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), 27 people by the POA and federations.

Of the 114-member contingent for the Islamic Games, 73 members are being financially backed by the PSB and 41 by the POA and federations. There are nine officials in the Islamic Games contingent. IPC secretary Ahmed Hanif Orakzai will serve as chef de mission of the Islamic Games contingent, while Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) chairman Mohammad Jehangir will be the deputy chef de mission.

In the Islamic Games Pakistan is set to feature in archery, athletics, fencing, gymnastics, judo, shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling.

CWG squads: Wrestling: Zaman Anwar, Ali Asad, Tayyab Raza, Mohammad Inam, Mohammad Sharif Tahir, Inayatullah (all wrestlers)

Officials: Ghulam Fareed (coach), Chaudhry Abdul Mobeen (team official)

Weightlifting: Haider Ali, Hanzala Dastgir Butt, Nooh Dastgir Butt (all weightlifters), Irfan Butt (coach)

Table Tennis: Fahad Khwaja (player), Irfanullah Khan (coach)

Squash: Nasir Iqbal, Tayyab Raza, Amna Fayyaz, Faiza Zafar (all players), Asif Khan (coach)

Judo: Qaiser Khan Afridi, Shah Hussain Shah (both judokas), Faisal Saleem Butt (team official)

Gymnastics: Mohammad Afzal (gymnast), Pervez Ahmed (team official)

Boxing: Ilyas Hussain, Zohaib Rasheed, Nazeerullah Khan, Suleman Baloch, Mehreen (all boxers), Arshad Hussain (coach), Mohammad Asghar Baloch (manager)

Badminton: Murad Ali, Mohammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti, Mahoor Shahzad, Ghazala Siddique (all shuttlers), Zafar Tasneem (coach), Pervez Habib Butt (team official)

Athletics: Arshad Nadeem, Shajjar Abbas, Jamshed Ali, Aneela Gulzar (all athletes), Sadaf Siddiqui (team official)

Swimming: Bismah Khan, Jehanara Nabi, Mishael Aisha Hyat Ayub, Haseeb Tariq (all swimmers), Ahmad Ali Khan (team official), Farzana Sabir Mehdi (team official)

Para Athletics: Anila Izzat Baig (athlete), Ali Imran Shami (team official)

Islamic Games squads: Wrestling: Mohammad Nouman, Muhammad Inam, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Asad Butt, Inayatullah, Haider Ali Butt (all wrestlers), Muhammad Sajjad Iqbal (coach), Javed Ali Memon (manager)

Weightlifting: Nooh Dastgir Butt, Hanzala Dastgir Butt, Haider Ali (all weightlifters), Irfan Butt (coach), Abdul Khaliq (coach)

Volleyball: Usman Faryad Ali, Nasir Ali, Musawar Khan, Murad Khan, Muhammad Kashif Naveed, Muhammad Hamad, Mubashar Raza, Hamid Yazman, Bilal Khan, Asif Nadeem, Aimal Khan, Ahmad Mustafa Khan, Afaq Khan, Abdul Zaheer, Muhammad Ismail Khan, Khalid Waqar (coach), Cristiano Rodrigues Campos (head coach), Ahmed Saeed Kazi (manager)

Taekwondo: Zoya Sabir, Wajid Ali, Shahzaib, Noor Rahman, Sarah Rahman, Naqsh Hamdani, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Arbaz Khan, Mazhar Abbas, Haroon Khan, Hamzah Omar Saeed, Fatima-tuz-Zuhra Khawar, Yousef Karami (coach), Najia Rasool (coach), Shamim Akhtar (manager)

Table Tennis: Hoor Fawad, Haiqa Hassan, Muhammad Taimur Khan, Fahad Khawaja, Ejaz Ali (coach), Yasrab Shah (manager)

Swimming: Amaan Siddiqui, Mishael Aisha Hyat Ayub, Jehanara Nabi, Fatima Adnan Lotia, Daniyal Ghulam Nabi, Bisma Khan, Ghulam Murtaza (coach), Ruby Khalid (manager)

Shooting: Zafar-ul-Haq, Usman Chand, Farrukh Nadeem, Khurram Inam, Asif Mehmood, Amin Ullah, Razi Ahmad Khan (coach), Muhammad Khaliq (manager)

Para Table Tennis: Altaf-ur-Rahman (player), Umer Ali Mughal (coach)

Para Athletics: Naeem Masih (athlete)

Karate: Saadi Abbas, Naseer Ahmed, Nargis, Murad Khan, Kulsoom, Imran Ali, Fakhar-un-Nisa, Shah Muhammad (coach), Andleeb Sandhu (manager)

Judo: Shah Hussain, Qaisar Afridi, Haseeb Mustafa, Toshiki Komichi (coach)

Gymnastics: Shah Jahan Barkat, Muhammad Sohail, Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Shahbaz (coach), Muhammad Nadeem (manager)

Fencing: Mujaded Awan

Athletics: Jamshaid Ali, Shajar Abbas, Ahmad Saeed, Abdul Moeed, Shafaqat Ali, Sharoz Khan, Arshad Nadeem, Arooj Kiran, Seemi Rizvi (coach)

Archery: Umme Kalsoom, Sadia Mai, Muhammad Noman Saqib, Kiran Muhammad, Abdur Rehman Hafiz, Sarah Nisar (coach).