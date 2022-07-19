SC takes up three important petitions of PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) will take up today (Tuesday) three important cases filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umer Ata Bandial will take up the constitutional petition filed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan challenging the government amendments made to National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the anti-graft body.

Similarly, a three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsen will take up the petition of Imran Khan filed against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) judgment to turn down PTI declaration to disqualify MNA Raja Riaz for defecting the party and paving the way for a no-confidence vote. The former prime minister had prayed to the apex court to declare the ECP judgment as illegal and unconstitutional and upheld the declaration issued by him under Article 63A on 8th April 2022 against Raja Riaz.

Imran Khan had also filed an appeal in the apex court and Justice Ijazul Ahsen, while hearing his appeal after rejecting the Registrar’s office objections, had directed for fixing it in the open court. Hearing into this petition of former Prime Minister Imran Khan will also be taken up today.