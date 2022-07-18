Another twist

This letter refers to the news report ‘Former US official John Bolton admits he ‘helped plan coups’ outside America’ (July 14, 2022). The story details how the former American secretary of state, an unapologetic supporter of US-backed regime change in Iraq, Venezuela and North Korea, admitted on live television that he had helped plan coups in foreign countries.
Many have been eager to dismiss Imran Khan’s allegations of a foreign-backed conspiracy being the reason for his ouster as prime minister. It is now for the readers to make an informed opinion on the chain of events leading to the political change in April 2022.
Shaista Anwar Kirmani
Karachi
This refers to the editorial, ‘Gender report’ . The recently released Global Gender Gap Index report places...
Taking advantage of the fame he had built through his sporting career, Imran Khan burst onto the political scene in...
The number and severity of the crises facing Pakistan is so great that one is often overwhelmed and cannot begin to...
This refers to the letter ‘Save the children’ by Bakhtiyar Phullan. It is painful to read about child abuse; a...
People in Sohbatpur don’t have access to pure drinking water. As a result, they are forced to drink water from ponds...
The PML-N blames the PTI for the current economic crisis, including rising inflation, and uncontrollable loadshedding....
Comments