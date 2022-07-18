Another twist

This letter refers to the news report ‘Former US official John Bolton admits he ‘helped plan coups’ outside America’ (July 14, 2022). The story details how the former American secretary of state, an unapologetic supporter of US-backed regime change in Iraq, Venezuela and North Korea, admitted on live television that he had helped plan coups in foreign countries.

Many have been eager to dismiss Imran Khan’s allegations of a foreign-backed conspiracy being the reason for his ouster as prime minister. It is now for the readers to make an informed opinion on the chain of events leading to the political change in April 2022.

Shaista Anwar Kirmani

Karachi