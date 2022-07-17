PPP retreat

Local bodies’ elections in Sindh are in full swing. Thus far, the contests have generated some very surprising reults. Many established feudal candidates have lost their seats to opponents from marginalized backgrounds, including women. The overconfident PPP leadership probably never thought that their strong candidates would get battered by those whom it considered non-entities. As a result, the local party leaders, MPAs and MNAs have become more proactive as we enter the second phase of the elections.

The PPP has already lost ground to the PML-N, PTI, JUI-F and the TLP in the other three provinces and most of the urban areas of Sindh. Now the wrong policies of local party leadership and the marginalization of veteran party workers has weakened the party stronghold in Sindh. The top party leadership should take notice of this trend as it may affect the party’s prospects in the next general elections.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi