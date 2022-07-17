Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) an Indian information technology services and consulting company made $26 billion in revenue in the 2021-22 fiscal year. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Pakistan’s total exports were valued at around $25 billion over the same period. TCS has around 600,000 employees from across the globe and yet they were able to generate more income than all the exports of a country of 220 million.

There is a huge potential in IT for Pakistan with foreign companies realizing the importance of remote work during the pandemic. With the amount of local talent available, we can take advantage of this great opportunity and move a step closer towards closing the gap with our neighbours.

Iqrar Hussain

Lahore