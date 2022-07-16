Thundershower, torrential rains forecast

LAHORE:Provincial Disaster Management Authority Director General Faisal Farid has said that according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of thundershowers and torrential rains in different parts of Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan Divisions. He said that thundershowers would continue in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Multan, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad and Sahiwal Divisions as well as upper areas until July 17 (Sunday). The PDMA DG while instructing the district administration of Punjab said that the district administration should immediately report any possible flood situation and ensure arrangements for temporary relief camps for the residents of the affected areas if required. He directed the district heads to make necessary arrangements for the provision of cooked food by the district administration in the relief camps. Ensure timely availability of all required machinery / dewatering sets to avoid floods.