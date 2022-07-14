Civil society protests killing of youth over food bill

SUKKUR: The members of civil society, nationalists parties and the Kaka community staged a sit-in against the killing of a youth, Bilal Kaka, allegedly by a hotel owner on Tuesday.

The protesters took out rallies in Faiz Gunj, Jacobabad, Khairpur and other cities against the murder of Bilal Kaka at Wadhu Wah in Hyderabad over an overcharging of a food bill. The protesters had staged a sit-in at Saeedabad Motorway, which caused the suspension of Lahore to Karachi and Karachi to Lahore traffic.

Dr Niaz Kalani, Vice Chairman JSQM, addressing the demonstrators, demanded the arrest of the killers and sending back the Afghani Pathans to their homes. Meanwhile, SSP Hyderabad Amjad Shaikh met with the protesters and assured them the killers would be arrested. He lamented that the youth was killed in the presence of police personnel, who did not take any measures to prevent the clash between the hotel owner and the youths.

He said the policemen present at the hotel have been suspended, while a committee has been constituted, which would be led by SP Baldia Hyderabad to arrest the accused at large.It is pertinent to mention that on Tuesday, the hotel owners allegedly opened fire on youths and killed a youth, Bilal Kaka, resident of New Saeedabad and injured his three friends Jani, Imtiaz and Mumtaz Sanjrani following an altercation over a food bill at the Super Salateen Hotel near Wadhu Wah within the limits of Bhittai Nagar Police Station of Hyderabad. The hotel owner was arrested, while a quarreling hotel employee managed to escape.

Salam Kaka, brother of the deceased youth, lodged an FIR against 10 accused at Bhittai Nangar Police Station, including Shah Sawar Pathan, Haji Bakhtiar Pathan, Zabeeullah, Bashir Jan and others.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the police presented the arrested accused, Shah Sawar, in the court of Civil Judge, Hyderabad for seeking his physical remand. The judge handed two-day physical remand of the accused to the Bhittai Nangar Police.