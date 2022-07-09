Focus on reviving country’s economy: governor

LAHORE:The Ambassador of Belgium to Pakistan, Philippe Bronchain called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman at Governor’s House on Friday. During the meeting, bilateral relations and trade promotion between the two countries were discussed.

Talking on the occasion, Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Belgium were getting stronger with the passage of time. He said that the present government was using all its resources to revive the country's economy and promote trade and business activities. He said that the efforts were under way to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the industries, while all possible steps for development in health, education and other sectors were being ensured.

Baligh-ur-Rehman said that trade relations between Belgium and Pakistan need to be further expanded. He said that exchange of trade delegations was essential to promote investment between the two countries. He said that Pakistan would extend all possible assistance to Belgium investors. He further said that investment in Pakistan by Belgium businessmen would not only create employment opportunities but also help in the transfer of modern technology to Pakistan.

The governor said that European Union was an important trading partner of Pakistan. He said that getting GSP Plus status had increased Pakistan's exports to Europe. The governor said that textile sector played an important role in Pakistan's exports to European countries.

On the occasion, Belgium Ambassador Philippe Bronchin said that bilateral trade between Belgium and Pakistan was increasing. He said that he wanted to further expand trade relations between Pakistan and Belgium.