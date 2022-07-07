Since June the country has been witnessing another spike in Covid-19 cases due to negligence of SOPs by the public. The national positivity ratio stands at 3.45 per cent, prompting the government to announce new guidelines for the public to follow during Eid. According to reports, the National Command and Operation Centre has issued new guidelines for prayers and qurbani, with masking up and social distancing among the measures.

The public should follow the new restrictions during Eidul Azha in order to save the country from another lockdown that our ailing economy simply cannot afford. The concerned authorities should make sure that everyone is following the issued guidelines during the upcoming Eid holidays.

Bakhtiyar Phullan

Turbat