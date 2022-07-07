Chicago shooting suspect faces seven counts of murder

HIGHLAND PARK, United States: A 21-year-old man who allegedly opened fire on a July 4 parade in a Chicago suburb while disguised in women’s clothing was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday, prosecutors said.

Robert Crimo, 21, was arrested Monday, hours after the attack on an Independence Day crowd. "There will be more charges," Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart told reporters. "We anticipate dozens of more charges centered around each of the victims."

Police spokesman Christopher Covelli said the death toll rose to seven on Tuesday after one of the victims died in hospital. More than 35 people were wounded. Among the dead were Kevin McCarthy, 37, and his wife, Irina, 35 -- the parents of a two-year-old boy who was found wandering alone after the shooting, according to CBS News.

Covelli said no motive had been established for the attack, which sent panicked parade-goers fleeing for their lives. "We do believe Crimo pre-planned this attack for several weeks," and that he acted alone, he said.

"We have no information to suggest at this point it was racially motivated, motivated by religion or any other protected status," he added. He said Crimo has a history of mental health issues and threatening behavior.

Police had been called to Crimo’s home twice in 2019: once to investigate a suicide attempt and the second time because a relative said he had threatened to "kill everyone" in the family, he said.