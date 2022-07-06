RWU organises art exhibition

Rawalpindi: The Rawalpindi Women University (RWU) on Tuesday organised an art exhibition featuring a variety of artworks by students and it’s as well as over 34 alumni artists who have been graduated from the University from 1994 and 2020.

The show represents different styles of art. The subjects are innovative and artworks have a lot to offer in terms of depth and subtleness. On the occasion the visitors took great interest in artworks done by the students.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal, who inaugurated the exhibition, appreciated the artwork of participants and acknowledged the hard work of organisers.

She said that the organisers have put on display such a comprehensive exhibition, adding that the subjects had a variety.

“I highly recommend everyone to come and see this exhibition which has been beautifully curated by different artists of our university,” she urged as, she added, the art is such an important aspect of life and people should take out the time to relax and appreciate such works.

The vice chancellor further stated that since the inception of this varsity, the fine art has been specially tried to be promoted.

“The HoD and her team should be particularly appreciative to set up such an exhibition to promote art,” she applauded and promised that her support in this regard would always be openly available.