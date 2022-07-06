Govt asked to appoint chief information commissioner

PESHAWAR: The Centre for Governance and Public Accountability has demanded the appointment of the chief information commissioner and information commissioner (legal) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Information Commission.

Through a statement, Muhammad Anwar, Executive Director of Centre for Governance and Public Accountability, lamented the apathy of KP government towards the KP Right to Information Commission.

He said the chief information commissioner completed his tenure in April 2022 while the post of information commission (legal) had been lying vacant for more than two years.

He said the KP information commission could not resolve the complaints in the absence of two information commissioners.

Muhammad Anwar maintained that as per the provisions of the KP Right to Information Act 2013 at least two information commissioners were required to redress the complaints filed to the information commission.

He said under the RTI Act, every citizen could request information from the public bodies. “When the information is not provided within 20 working days, the information requester can file a complaint with the information commission. However, given the situation, such complaints can’t be entertained by the information commission,” he added.