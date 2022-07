Pindi Board announces HSSC-I, SSC exams by 16th

RAWALPINDI: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi (BISERWP) on Tuesday announced that as per the notification of the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairpersons (PBCC), the annual Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) (Part I) and Practical Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations would be held on July 16.

According to details, the examinations to be held on July 16 and 18 (Saturday and Monday) respectively have been postponed due to Eidul Azha and by-elections.History of Muslim India, History of Pakistan, History of Modern World, History of Culture and Evening Geography, Elementary Anatomy and Microtechnics and Basic Medical Sciences would now be held on 29 July (Friday) as per the new schedule.

The examinations of Business Mathematics and Evening Philosophy would now be on July 27 (Wednesday), according to the new schedule, English exam would now be scheduled for July 28, whereas the annual practical matriculation exam which would be on July 8 (Friday), with practicals in Chemistry (all groups) now on July 19 (Tuesday), according to the new date, on Saturday, July 16 in Chemistry (All Groups).The practicals will now be on July 20 (Wednesday).