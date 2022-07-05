Three women killed in Quetta rain-related incidents

QUETTA: At least three women were killed in the rain-related incidents in different parts of Balochistan, including the provincial capital on Monday.

The torrential rain hit Quetta for 30 minutes, after which the roofs of the several mud houses were reported to be collapsed at Link Badeni Road, Sadam Phatak Mill area of Sariab and other areas of the city, leaving many people injured.

According to the Edhi sources, three bodies of the women, who died due to the rain-related incidents in the Sariah area, were shifted to the Civil Hospital.Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Shehak Baloch and Administrator Municipal Corporation Quetta (MCQ) Abdul Jabbar Baloch monitored the relief activities.

Director General of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Naseer Nasir said that on the directives of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Adviser to the C­M on Home Ziaullah Langu, the rescue teams, along with relief goods for 50 families, were sent to the rain-affected area of Link Cross Badeni, Sariab and other areas to provide relief to the affected people.