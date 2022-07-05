‘Drug formulary’ introduced for treatment of neurological patients

LAHORE:For the first time in the history of the country, ‘Drug formulary’ has been introduced for the guidance of doctors and nurses in the treatment, operation and care of neurological/neurosurgery patients wherein medicines, implants and disposables items are mentioned.

Executive Director Punjab Institute of Neurosciences Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has introduced ‘Drug formulary’. Formulary containing items and other information has been compiled and launched so that health professionals in hospitals across the country can benefit.

Expressing his views on the introduction of the Drug Book, Chairman BoM PINS Prof Anjum Habib Vohra said the 85-page formulary contains 405 drugs and 132 disposable and implants used in neurological diseases and neurosurgery and other items are mentioned. It will provide an effective guideline for all doctors and nurses and every physician will be able to easily seek guidance from this formulary when prescribing drugs for the treatment of neurological diseases which will also save time so that patients will have fewer complications in treatment and surgery and patients will recover faster.

Prof Anjum Habib Vohra congratulated Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood on the launch of this book of medicine and appreciated his administrative and professional abilities and said that Prof Khalid Mahmood is a very talented neurosurgeon and his analysis of neurology is a milestone. He maintained this formulary is practically a permanent addition to the field of medical education and research that will continue to guide future young doctors.

Prof Khalid Mahmood said for the convenience of doctors, this formula will be sent to all medical colleges and hospitals and will be made a part of the library so that doctors and nurses can get guidance from this book of medicine and this drug book will soon be available online.

Prof Khalid expressed his commitment that the mission of the Institute of Neurosciences will continue to increase the professionalism of doctors involved in neurosurgery and provide world-class facilities to patients.