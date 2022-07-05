PAL publishes book to promote Balochistan’s literature

Islamabad:The Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) had published a comprehensive book to shed light on the literature of Balochistan ahead of diamond jubilee independence celebrations.
‘Literature of Balochistan’ covered all the literary, critical and development aspects of the major languages of Balochistan including Balochi, Brahvi and Pashto, PAL Chairman Dr Yousuf Khushk said on Monday. Talking to APP, he said number of languages was spoken in Balochistan, but ironically the regional languages faced extinction due to insufficient publication of the literary work.
He said the purpose of the book was to provide the complete genesis of the vernacular languages and to highlight the work of the regional writers that would help preserve the literature of the province.
The book also includes essays on the development of Hazargi and Persian languages, which depict that they are not only alive, but literary work has also been carried out in these languages,” he added.
Islamabad:NUST Internship Programme for International Students , the university's signature internship programme, was...
Rawalpindi:An assistant professor of the National University of Medical Sciences has achieved the singular honour of...
Islamabad:Funeral prayer in absentia for the students of International Islamic University, who lost lives in a...
Islamabad:Islamabad Police have accelerated efforts against criminals and arrested 22 outlaws involved in murder,...
Rawalpindi:With the lifting of the restrictions on the closure of markets and shopping centres from 9 p.m, until July...
Rawalpindi: Mohammad Ibrahim son of Aqdeel Mughal is suffering from cancer. He needs donation of blood group A+ , says...
Comments