PAL publishes book to promote Balochistan’s literature

Islamabad:The Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) had published a comprehensive book to shed light on the literature of Balochistan ahead of diamond jubilee independence celebrations.

‘Literature of Balochistan’ covered all the literary, critical and development aspects of the major languages of Balochistan including Balochi, Brahvi and Pashto, PAL Chairman Dr Yousuf Khushk said on Monday. Talking to APP, he said number of languages was spoken in Balochistan, but ironically the regional languages faced extinction due to insufficient publication of the literary work.

He said the purpose of the book was to provide the complete genesis of the vernacular languages and to highlight the work of the regional writers that would help preserve the literature of the province.

The book also includes essays on the development of Hazargi and Persian languages, which depict that they are not only alive, but literary work has also been carried out in these languages,” he added.