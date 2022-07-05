3 fraudsters arrested

MANSEHRA: The police here on Monday arrested three fraudsters who purchased sacrificial animals with counterfeit currency notes, said a press release.
It said the animal traders approached different police stations to seek registration of the first information reports against the swindlers. District Police Officer (DPO) Irfan Tariq constituted a team that arrested three fraudsters and recovered goats from them.
The arrested accused were identified as Mohammad Asif, Mohammad Sabir and Munir Ahmad, the residents of the Khaki area in the district. Meanwhile, DPO Irfan Tariq directed the cops to ensure the safety of tourists thronging scenic Kaghan valley.
LANDIKOTAL: Ten persons were arrested in a firing incident in a cattle market here on Monday.Two days ago, five...
PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa former president Humayun Khan has termed July 5 as the black...
PESHAWAR: An 11-year-old girl was found dead in the Railway Quarters in the limits of the East Cantt Police Station on...
PESHAWAR: Residents of Shangla and members of Nanbai Association staged a demonstration to protest the killing and...
TIMERGARA: Three persons died in separate incidents in the Lower Dir district here on Monday.Rescue 1122 officials...
MARDAN: Police have arrested three persons including a couple and recovered around 4.5kg charas from their possession...
Comments