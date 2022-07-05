3 fraudsters arrested

MANSEHRA: The police here on Monday arrested three fraudsters who purchased sacrificial animals with counterfeit currency notes, said a press release.

It said the animal traders approached different police stations to seek registration of the first information reports against the swindlers. District Police Officer (DPO) Irfan Tariq constituted a team that arrested three fraudsters and recovered goats from them.

The arrested accused were identified as Mohammad Asif, Mohammad Sabir and Munir Ahmad, the residents of the Khaki area in the district. Meanwhile, DPO Irfan Tariq directed the cops to ensure the safety of tourists thronging scenic Kaghan valley.