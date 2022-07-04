Five outlaws held

Islamabad: Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) have apprehended five outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered weapons with ammunition.

He said a team of Kohsar police arrested accused Shahkar Khan and recovered one pistol of 223 bore from his possession.

Aabpara police arrested an accused Said Ghani and recovered one pistol of 30 bore with ammunition.

Ramna police arrested Irfan Shad involved in illegally oil selling.

Likewise, Golra police arrested accused Ali Zulifqar and recovered one pistol of 30 bore from him. Cases were registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.