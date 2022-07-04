Five outlaws held

Islamabad: Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) have apprehended five outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered weapons with ammunition.
He said a team of Kohsar police arrested accused Shahkar Khan and recovered one pistol of 223 bore from his possession.
Aabpara police arrested an accused Said Ghani and recovered one pistol of 30 bore with ammunition.
Ramna police arrested Irfan Shad involved in illegally oil selling.
Likewise, Golra police arrested accused Ali Zulifqar and recovered one pistol of 30 bore from him. Cases were registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.
Islamabad : Professor Dr. Arfa Sayeda Zehra has joined Iqra University as Professor Emerita. She has been contributing...
Rawalpindi : The citizens have been advised to adopt all possible precautionary measures to avoid Corona and Congo...
Islamabad : Three newly born leopard cubs have been spotted in the jungle of Murree hills, indicating wildlife is...
Islamabad : College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan has introduced a fellowship programme in...
Islamabad : Basic health facilities are as inevitable for human beings as bread and butter and every government across...
Islamabad : The teaching staff working on daily wages in the Federal Directorate of Education is struggling hard to...
Comments