All depts working hard to control dengue: minister

LAHORE : Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique attended an awareness seminar on the occasion of Anti-Dengue Day in PCSIR Society Phase II here on Saturday.

Secretary Cooperative Department, Special Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Saleha Saeed, Director CDC Dr. Shahid Hussain Magsi and PCSIR Society officials were present on the occasion.

The minister said that as per the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, Anti-Dengue Day is being observed in the entire province. Awareness seminars and walks are being organised in all government hospitals and health department offices in Punjab. The main purpose of celebrating Anti-Dengue Day is to spread awareness among the people about the prevention of dengue.

On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, all the provincial secretaries are taking special care of cleanliness in their departments. As a citizen, keeping our homes clean is also our primary responsibility.

Under the leadership of Shahbaz Sharif, dengue was completely controlled in Punjab in the past. All departments of Punjab are currently working hard to control dengue.

More than 500 people participated in the awareness seminar. Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique also led an awareness walk on the occasion. Salman Rafique on this occasion congratulated the management for organising a useful awareness seminar on the occasion of Anti-Dengue Day. It is very important to inform the people of Punjab about dengue. “Today is the day to educate people about the prevention of dengue and coronary heart disease. Today we have to convey this message of goodness from house to house. We can control dengue and corona by taking precautionary measures.”

He said dengue has swallowed many of our precious human lives over the years. All departments of Punjab are working hard to control dengue. “We have learnt a lot during the Colombo International Conference under the direction of Shehbaz Sharif. Political honours and mobilising the people is very important in controlling any disease in the country. Introduce new technology for eradication of dengue larvae”.