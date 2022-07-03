Space Summer School to be held from July 25

Islamabad : National Centre of GIS and Applications (NCGSA) and Space Education Research Lab, a partner lab of NCGSA, will hold sixth Space Summer School for young space enthusiasts from July 25 to 29, at Institute of Space Technology (IST) to inculcate space knowledge among the students.

Space Summer School (SSS) is an annual programme designed especially for young generation to educate and encourage them towards the rapidly growing space technology and its applications through interactive lectures, hands-on activities, workshops, technology demo­nstrations, webinars, career counselling sessions and an astronomy night. Since its inception in 2017, SSS has engaged more than 1,000 students from around Pakistan, enlightening the participants with latest trends, technologies and research breakthroughs in the space sector and their consequent applications directly contributing to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.