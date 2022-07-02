Apca office-bearers reject hike in prices of POL products

MARDAN: Office-bearers of All Pakistan Clerks Association (Apca) on Friday rejected the hike in prices of petroleum products and demanded the arrest of corrupt politicians and confiscation of their assets to deposit them in the national treasury.

These views were expressed by central secretary general of APCA Aurangzeb Kashmiri, chairman Haji Ibrahim Khan, district president Afridi Khan, Farooz Khan, Ali Bacha, Bacha Hussain, Waheed Khan, Naveed Khan and Siddique Khan while addressing a meeting of clerks at Communication & Works Department (C&W) offices in Mardan.

The speakers said that the corrupt rulers plundered the country with both hands and made it bankrupt. They said the notification of increase in salaries of government employees had not been issued yet and also criticized the government notification about the increase in the prices of petroleum products.

They said the rising prices of petroleum products had led to surge in prices of various items, which would bury the government employees alive.

The speakers further said that the corrupt politicians were responsible for bringing the country to the brink of disaster. They said those having done corruption should be brought to justice and all their property and stolen money be confiscated and deposited in the national treasury to get the country out of the current crisis.

They said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had postponed implementation of a law related to abolition of pensions and other incentives but instead of postponement, it should be totally finished.