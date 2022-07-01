 
close
Friday July 01, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Qatar gives cash-strapped Lebanese army $60m

By AFP
July 01, 2022

DOHA: Energy-rich Qatar has given Lebanon’s cash-strapped armed forces $60 million, the foreign ministry in Doha announced on Thursday.

"The announcement comes within the framework of the State of Qatar’s firm commitment to support the Republic of Lebanon," the ministry said in a statement. Lebanon is grappling with an unprecedented financial crisis, branded by the World Bank as one of the planet’s worst since the 1850s.

Comments