Qatar gives cash-strapped Lebanese army $60m

DOHA: Energy-rich Qatar has given Lebanon’s cash-strapped armed forces $60 million, the foreign ministry in Doha announced on Thursday.
"The announcement comes within the framework of the State of Qatar’s firm commitment to support the Republic of Lebanon," the ministry said in a statement. Lebanon is grappling with an unprecedented financial crisis, branded by the World Bank as one of the planet’s worst since the 1850s.
COPENHAGEN: The World Health Organisation said on Thursday it expected "high levels" of Covid-19 in Europe this summer...
KHARTOUM: At least seven Sudanese demonstrators were killed on Thursday as security forces sought to quash mass...
KABUL: Two gunmen were shot dead in the Afghan capital on Thursday near the site of a gathering by thousands of...
MADRID: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday told Sweden and Finland that he could still block their...
PARIS: Astronauts lose decades’ worth of bone mass in space that many do not recover even after a year back on...
WASHINGTON: The United States made history on Thursday as Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in as the first black woman...
Comments