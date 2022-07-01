England recall Anderson for India finale

LONDON: England have recalled fast bowler James Anderson for the delayed fifth Test against India at Edgbaston on Friday.

Anderson missed the conclusion of England’s series whitewash of New Zealand when an ankle injury ruled him out of the third Test at Headingley.

But the 39-year-old, England’s all-time record Test wicket taker, will return to the side against India even though replacement Jamie Overton scored 97 on his debut in Leeds.

“Jamie got his opportunity to show what you can do in a cricket field and he gave the best account possible of himself,” England captain Ben Stokes told a pre-match news conference at Edgbaston on Thursday. “He’s obviously someone that we see has a bright and long future for him going forward. “It obviously must be very disappointing for him. That’s how sport at the top level can work sometimes.”