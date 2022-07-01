No differences with party: Qureshi

MULTAN: PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said the imported rulers do not have the ability to run the country as he maintained that he has bo differences with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Addressing a corner meeting in connection with the election campaign of PTI candidate Zain Hussain Qureshi here on Thursday, he said as long as the rulers remained in power, the country would continue to suffer. The country’s economy had come to a standstill. They became part of a conspiracy to cover up their corruption and close cases against them. If they stayed in power, the country would be stuck in a quagmire.

He said corruption cases against the prime minister, the Punjab chief minister and more than half of the federal cabinet were pending with courts. They were the cause for Pakistan’s notoriety in the world.

He said the PMLN committed Rs 1,100 billion corruption and in just 10 weeks enacted legislation to neutralize the NAB. Government resources, machinery and funds were being used against the PTI candidate. He said let the people support Imran Khan against those who seized power by force. People across the country were protesting against inflation and load-shedding.

He said PTI Chairman Imran Khan would visit Multan on July 14. He appealed to people to come to the ground adjacent to the Technology College to listen to Imran Khan and strengthen his narrative. He said the people of Multan would prove that Multan was still the fort of the PTI.