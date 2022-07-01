Brain-eating bug claims 3rd life in Karachi, 4th death under investigation

Naegleria fowleri or the brain-eating bug claimed another life in Karachi, taking the number of deaths due to Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis to three in the city this year so far, while authorities were said to be investigating another suspected death caused by the Naegleria fowleri, officials said on Thursday.

“A 38-year-old person, identified as Ali Gohar, resident of Banaras Town of District West, has passed away at the Aga Khan University Hospital due to infection caused by Naegleria fowleri,” an official of the Sindh health department told The News.

The official said they were also investigating reports of a 4th death due to Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis in Karachi, but without confirmation, details could not be provided. With the latest death of a person from the Banaras area of the city, the number of deaths due to brain-eating had reached three, the official added.