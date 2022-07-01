Rs22.49bn PESSI surplus budget approved

LAHORE:The governing body of Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) has approved a surplus budget of Rs22.498 billion for the financial year 2022-23. A sum of Rs578.4 million has been allocated for financial compensation.

The PESSI governing body meeting held here at the head office under the chairmanship of Secretary Labour Liaqat Ali Chattha, said a press release issued by Labour Department here Thursday.

Punjab Social Security Commissioner Humaira Ikram and other members of the governing body attended the meeting. An amount of Rs11.994 billion has been allocated for the treatment of workers and their families, Rs520 million for the purchase of electro-medical equipment of hospitals and Rs50 million for the construction of hospitals and directorates.

The target for recovery is Rs20.925 billion in terms of social security contributions. The secretary directed to expedite the registration process of workers and set a target for registration of one million workers. The governing body also approved an increase in the salaries of the employees.

The governing body had proposed to increase the funds for provision of food to the hospitalised patients from Rs250 to Rs350, while the department proposed to increase it by Rs300. The conveyance allowance of workers in case of access to private ambulance facility, has been increased from Rs15 per km to Rs30 per km. Disability pension has been increased from Rs3,437 to Rs6,000 and a 10 percent increase in the pension of workers receiving social security pensions.

The governing body also approved to set up a committee to upgrade Social Security Hospital, Sheikhupura. The hospital will be upgraded in the light of the recommendations of the committee. The governing body was informed that the preparation of the Domestic Workers Regulation was complete. A committee has also been set up in this regard.