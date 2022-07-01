Student’s suicide attempt linked to marriage issue

LAHORE:A committee formed by Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) Vice-Chancellor has found no evidence of pressure from the supervisor on student who allegedly attempted suicide by jumping from the third floor of the university, the other day.

A spokesperson for LCWU said that after the incident a four-member committee was constituted the same day on the directions of the vice-chancellor.

The student had allegedly jumped from the third floor of Social Sciences Building at 11.25am while Medical Officer Dr Hafsa and her team rushed Manza to the emergency of Services Hospital at 11.37am by ambulance. The committee also questioned the student’s thesis supervisor who informed the committee that Manza was not called to attend the university on June 29, the day of the incident neither she met the supervisor. Meanwhile, the university administration prayed for the recovery of the student.

Reportedly, the student was frustrated due to her marriage issues and got severely injured after jumping from the university's building.