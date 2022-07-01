Agreement inked for biometric system development

Islamabad : The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) inked an agreement here on Wednesday for the development of a comprehensive Biometric Verification System.

The agreement was signed between Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik and CDA Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed in the presence of Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan.

Under the agreement, the NADRA will develop and deploy a biometric verification solution for the process of sale, purchase and transfer of properties. The System will help reduce forgery and eliminate the deceptive attempts by illegitimate means or persons regarding transfer of properties in Islamabad capital city (ICT). Approximately, 20,000 transactions of sale, purchase and transfer of properties take place annually in the CDA.

Chairman of the NADRA Tariq Malik said, “With the rollout of NADRA digital eco system anchored in digital ID, citizens are becoming better equipped to exercise their rights and to prove with unprecedented certainty who they are, in both physical and virtual reals.”

Mr. Malik highlighted the importance of Biometric Verification System for property transfer- a digitized solution that is meant to transform public service delivery by scaling down the risk of forgery and obviating proscribed transactions in property transfer. He said the deployment of a digital biometric system foreshadows the attempts of an unlawful act by ensuring the identity of the buyer and seller. The deployment of BVS will not only bring transparency to the CDA system but also fulfil the compliance of know-your-customer (KYC) in property transactions, he added.

He said, “Biometric authentication is a unique identity that brings transparency in property transfers. NADRA has the capacity to verify the citizens and their family members biometrically to address the challenges faced by any organisation.

The NADRA’s Biometric Identification system will provide an accurate identification and minimizing the risk of unwanted breaches within Capital Development Authority. With this type of security system, transactions take place not just by affidavit but by biometrics.”