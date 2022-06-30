Power crisis worsens as shortfall exceeds 7,000MW. Photo: The News/File

LAHORE: The electricity crisis in Pakistan has worsened as the power shortfall reached 7,000 megawatts (MW) on Wednesday.

The country is facing unannounced loadshedding of 10-15 hours as the electricity shortfall has reached 7,000MW. According to sources in the Power Division, the demand for electricity peaked at 29,000 MW against the available supply of 22,000 MW. They said that some of the urban centres and rural areas were experiencing loadshedding of 12 to 14 hours. The loadshedding has increased the miseries of the public which is facing difficulties to perform daily chores.

Meanwhile, power loadshedding stirred protests in different cities, including Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and others. The prolonged power loadshedding in Karachi has started creating a law and order situation as citizens irked with unannounced power cuts came out on streets and staged protests in different areas of the metropolis. Several areas facing the worst power outages included Lyari, Hijrat Colony, Sultanabad, Nazimabad, Gulistan-e-Johar and other localities.

Traders of Saddar staged a protest against K-Electric for carrying out prolonged power cuts. The enraged protesters burnt their electricity bills. Speaking on the occasion, Karachi traders said despite paying heavy electricity bills, they were facing prolonged power outages, which has hurt their business.



On Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hinted at more loadshedding in the month of July, citing increasing prices of oil and gas in the international market. He was addressing the lawmakers of the coalition partners in Islamabad.

Duration of power outages in Peshawar reached up to 14 hours in rural areas. While the duration of loadshedding in the urban areas has reached up to 18 hours. A PESCO spokesperson said that several feeders were tripping due to hot weather. He said that PESCO was getting the quota of 590 MW while the city was facing forced loadshedding of 880 MW. The shortfall in Faisalabad has crossed 1,100 MWs due to which the city has to face unscheduled loadshedding.

On Tuesday, due to loadshedding, residents of Lahore staged protests in various areas. The areas which were affected by the power shutdown included Dharampura, Johar Town, Ghaziabad, Iqbal Town, Mustafabad, Rustam Park, Nawankot, Samanabad, Saddar, Harbanspura, Amir Town and adjoining areas. Angry residents staged a protest against unannounced loadshedding at Hamdard Chowk and blocked roads by burning tyres. The protesters also chanted slogans against the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO).