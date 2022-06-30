Deputy tehsil chairman’s slot: PTI, PPP & JUIF field joint candidate against PMLN nominee

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Pakistan People’s Party, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl and Qaumi Watan Party on Wednesday decided to field a joint candidate for the office of deputy tehsil chairman against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz aspirant.
The decision was finalised at a meeting, which was attended among others by the PPP provincial general secretary Shuja Salim Khan, JUIF’s district general secretary Maulana Nisar Mehmood, QWP leader and former provincial minister Ibrar Hussain and others. The meeting finalised Malik Mumtaz as the joint aspirant for the tehsil chairman slot.
Malik Mumtaz was elected as chairman of Lassan Thakral Village Council as an independent candidate. “We are going to field a unanimous candidate for the office of deputy chairman for Mansehra tehsil in the larger public interest,” Shuja Salim Khan said.
MARDAN: Pakistan Cricket Team star batsman Fakhar Zaman has offered to train players from the police force in the...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has signed agreements with various institutions and organizations for five...
SUKKUR: The Election Commission of Pakistan has taken notice of the alleged rigging at a polling station in Larkana...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Water Resources Minister Khursheed Shah has called for tax exemption for the agriculture sector by...
LAHORE: The new wave of inflation hit the markets on Wednesday, raising the prices of different commodities, as the...
Dr Pechuho says given the present situation the Sindh Health Department would not suggest to impose lockdown
Comments