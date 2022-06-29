Mother-in-law of IHC CJ laid to rest

HARIPUR: The mother-in-law of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Attar Minallah was laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard in Sirikot village of Ghazi Tehsil, Haripur district here on Tuesday evening.

Family sources said she was living with her son Syed Asif Shah, a former federal secretary in Islamabad, where she passed away after a protracted illness early Monday. Her body was transported to her native village of Sirikot where the funeral prayer was offered.

Judges of the IHC, Peshawar High Court and Supreme Court, Senator Pir Sabir Shah, acting chairman of National Accountability Bureau Syed Zahir Shah, lawyers, political figures and local people were in attendance.