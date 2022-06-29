Mother-in-law of IHC CJ laid to rest

HARIPUR: The mother-in-law of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Attar Minallah was laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard in Sirikot village of Ghazi Tehsil, Haripur district here on Tuesday evening.
Family sources said she was living with her son Syed Asif Shah, a former federal secretary in Islamabad, where she passed away after a protracted illness early Monday. Her body was transported to her native village of Sirikot where the funeral prayer was offered.
Judges of the IHC, Peshawar High Court and Supreme Court, Senator Pir Sabir Shah, acting chairman of National Accountability Bureau Syed Zahir Shah, lawyers, political figures and local people were in attendance.
MARDAN: The Marble Mines and Industry Development Association on Tuesday expressed concern over increase in prices of...
PESHAWAR: The Kalam Hotel Association and residents of Kalam valley have expressed shock over removal of steel bridges...
KHAR: All Government Employees Grand Alliance on Tuesdays staged a protest rally and sit-in to press the government...
PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minorities Affairs Wazir Zada on Tuesday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa...
MANSEHRA: The transporters on Tuesday threatened to remove the toll tax plaza at Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road in...
PESHAWAR: The government employees on Tuesday staged a protest across the province against amendment to pension...
Comments