SECP to form panel of audit firms

ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has initiated process of constituting panel of audit firms to conduct statutory audits of certain entities registered or licensed with SECP, a statement said on Tuesday.
The regulator, under its act and administered legislation, is required to maintain and notify a panel of auditors.
Audit firms, having satisfactory rating from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), under its Quality Control Review (QCR) program can apply for placement on the panel. Interested firms may submit applications on prescribed form, along with an affidavit to the effect that all information provided in the form is accurate, complete, and up-to-date.
