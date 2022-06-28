IHC dismisses plea on voting procedure for overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah Monday dismissed a petition against the constitutional amendment on the voting procedure for overseas Pakistanis.

The dismissal came after Justice Minallah heard all arguments of the petitioner’s counsel during a plea hearing against the National Assembly bill revoking the Election Act. These 2017 amendments allowed overseas Pakistanis to vote in the general elections.

During the hearing Monday, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the overseas Pakistanis' right to vote had been recognised several times; however, they weren’t granted the right. “Overseas Pakistanis’ will not be given the right to vote till doomsday,” he lamented, adding that Parliament’s "malicious intent" jeopardises the overseas Pakistanis' right to vote.

The IHC chief justice remarked that Parliament’s legislation could not be called "malicious". He hoped that the Election Commission will fulfil its constitutional responsibility.