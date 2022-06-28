Young doctors asked to keep updated on dengue treatment

LAHORE:Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has urged the young doctors to keep their information up to date on all the symptoms and stages of dengue fever. He pointed out to seek the guidance of an experienced senior doctor so that when they face complex cases of dengue fever, they do not have any difficulty in getting proper treatment and care of the patient.

He expressed these views while addressing a Dengue Clinical Management Seminar for newly-posted House Officers at LGH on Monday. This seminar was organised by Medical Unit 3, LGH under the supervision of Prof Dr Tahir Siddique, in which the participants were briefed by Dr Kashif Aziz Ahmed and Dr Maqsood about the diagnosis, symptoms and modern treatment of dengue fever and doctors about the guidelines for compiling patient history and records while more than 100 doctors participated in this seminar.

Addressing the seminar, Prof Al-freed Zafar said that obtaining MBBS degree is the first step in the service of suffering humanity. Principal PGMI further said that Pakistani youths are second to none in ability and intelligence since they need to spend a part of their income on specialisation in medical fields and to become PhD and researcher to be successful in practical field.

Dr Kashif Aziz Ahmed and Dr Maqsood in their address said that for better care of the patients undergoing treatment in the dengue ward, the on-duty doctors have to be active in Dengue Management Clinical knowledge regarding this disease which is very important in saving the lives of the patients and speedy recovery which will prove helpful as well. The speakers said that due to lack of attention to hygiene principles and other related issues many diseases are spreading due to mosquito breeding and in this regard, civil society, media, social organisations and every citizen has to fulfill its responsibilities for raising public awareness.

Principal PGMI/AMC talking to the media said that if the slogan that “diet is better than treatment” is taken in to letter and spirit then the financial expenditure of the citizens could be significantly reduced as one can avoid many diseases automatically. Prof Al-freed Zafar said that the government has taken many steps for better treatment of dengue patients.

The LGH administration is also paying full attention to better care and treatment of such patients free-of-cost. He pointed out that every fever is not dengue and timely diagnosis can prevent the disease, so citizens should not allow standing water in their homes and take all precautionary measures.