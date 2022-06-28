Zardari asks workers to get ready for LB polls 2nd phase

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday expressed gratitude to the people over the party’s historic win in the first phase of the local bodies’ elections in Sindh.
He further said it is the time to get ready for the second phase of the LB polls, adding: “The PPP is committed to resolving the issues of the people.”The PPP leaders said it is the victory of the people, who chose a peaceful, prosperous and progressive Sindh while rejecting the politics of hate and division.
“The historic victory of the Jiyalas in the local bodies’ elections is a reflection of the confidence of the people,” the former president said, while congratulating the PPP workers on the landslide victory.
He said this continuity of hard work and determination of the people would be a harbinger of the decisive victory of the people in the country.Congratulating the party workers on the outstanding performance in the first phase of the LB elections in 14 districts of Sindh, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said the people have rejected the politics based on ethnicity, adding: “They chose Quaid’s Pakistan.”
NEW YORK: US Senate Majority Leader Charles E Schumer has said that he is ready to use his good office for normalising...
ISLAMABAD: In a joint venture with the Intelligence Bureau , the Islamabad Capital Territory police have gunned down...
ISLAMABAD: The details of the conviction of Mumbai attacks’ mastermind Sajid Mir — who was reportedly arrested on...
KARACHI: In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 amid the recent spike in new cases of the pathogen, the National...
KABUL: International and local relief organisations are shifting their focus from the immediate to longer term for...
LAHORE: The newly-appointed Consul General of People’s Republic of China, Zhao Shiren, on Monday said the...
Comments