Zardari asks workers to get ready for LB polls 2nd phase

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday expressed gratitude to the people over the party’s historic win in the first phase of the local bodies’ elections in Sindh.

He further said it is the time to get ready for the second phase of the LB polls, adding: “The PPP is committed to resolving the issues of the people.”The PPP leaders said it is the victory of the people, who chose a peaceful, prosperous and progressive Sindh while rejecting the politics of hate and division.

“The historic victory of the Jiyalas in the local bodies’ elections is a reflection of the confidence of the people,” the former president said, while congratulating the PPP workers on the landslide victory.

He said this continuity of hard work and determination of the people would be a harbinger of the decisive victory of the people in the country.Congratulating the party workers on the outstanding performance in the first phase of the LB elections in 14 districts of Sindh, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said the people have rejected the politics based on ethnicity, adding: “They chose Quaid’s Pakistan.”