Tuesday June 28, 2022
Peshawar

Cop arrested for selling drugs

By Bureau report
June 28, 2022

PESHAWAR: A policeman was arrested on Monday for allegedly selling drugs to the addicts within the limits of Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station.

A police official said one Fazlur Rehman, an employee of the police force, was arrested during a campaign against drug dealers. The official said the accused used to sell heroin to the addicts in the area. The drug was recovered from the accused as well.

