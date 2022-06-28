Cop arrested for selling drugs

PESHAWAR: A policeman was arrested on Monday for allegedly selling drugs to the addicts within the limits of Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station.
A police official said one Fazlur Rehman, an employee of the police force, was arrested during a campaign against drug dealers. The official said the accused used to sell heroin to the addicts in the area. The drug was recovered from the accused as well.
