CM orders removal of encroachments at river banks

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Sunday directed the divisional and district administrations to remove encroachments and stop illegal construction activities on river banks in Swat and other tourist spots of Malakand Division.

He issued the directives while chairing a meeting, said a handout.

Member Provincial Assembly Mian Sharafat Ali, administrative secretaries, Malakand commissioner, and others were present. Mahmood Khan chided the relevant officials for encroachments and illegal construction activities on river sides at the famous tourist area Kalam in Swat.

He directed them to take steps to make the river banks free from encroachments on an immediate basis and to submit him a report. The chief minister warned them of strict action if they failed to deliver in this regard.

He said on the one hand, illegal constructions spoil the natural beauty of rivers while on the other it causes loss of precious human lives and properties when there are floods in the rivers.

He directed the local administration to be vigilant and take action against illegal activities on river sides well in time. Taking notice of reports on throwing garbage into rivers in some places, the chief minister directed the local administration to implement the River Protection Act.

The meeting decided to constitute an operational committee headed by the Malakand commissioner to identify all such encroachments on rivers banks, remove them on an immediate basis and protect rivers from pollution. It was also decided to constitute a committee led by the irrigation secretary at the provincial level to come up with recommendations to make the existing laws more severe to prevent encroachments on rivers sides.