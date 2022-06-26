Operation against illegal water hydrants launched

Rawalpindi : On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Farooq, the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) and Municipal Corporation have started operation against illegal ‘water hydrants’ and confiscated all motors here on Saturday.

Over 15 illegal ‘water hydrants’ were confiscated in Gorakhpur, Adiala Road and Dahgal were supplying water illegally to all areas at skyrocketing prices. The ‘tanker mafia’ protested against this crackdown but in vain.

All wells here in Adiala Jail had gone dry due to illegal ‘water hydrants’ at Adiala Road for years.

Assistant Commissioner (Saddar) Abdur Rehman, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Deputy Director Rana Shams-ur-Rehman, and Town Officer of Municipal Corporation Rafaqat Gondal along with police officials took part in the operation against illegal ‘water hydrants’.

The locals of Adiala Road are facing water shortage due to these illegal ‘water hydrants’ and tanker mafia that was selling a water tanker in ‘black’ at Rs5000.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi has directed the owners of illegal ‘water hydrants’ to immediately register their ‘water hydrants’ otherwise they could not be allowed to operate.