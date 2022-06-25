Punjab cabinet approves new LG system

Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz chairing meeting of the provincial cabinet held in Lahore on June 23, 2022. Photo: PPI

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz said Friday a new local government system had been approved by the cabinet which would empower people at the grassroot level.

Addressing the budget session of the assembly, he said Rs55 billion would be transferred to 4,015 union councils. “Every union council will get Rs10.8 million; 14 new municipal corporations will be formed and seats for youth, women, farmers, minorities and disabled persons are being doubled at the union council level,” he added.

“Local government employees are being regularised. In order to improve sanitation in villages, we will start the village sanitation program. As long as I hold this position, I will continue to serve the people as serving the public is the best policy,” he maintained.

Targeting former prime minister Imran Khan, he said the man sitting in Bani Gala wanted to create chaos again under the guise of a long march and was planning an armed attack. “Imran Khan, open your ears and listen, if you want to do politics, do it. I will stop every step against the interest of the people of the province with an iron hand and you will not be allowed to spread chaos. I promise the people that we will make an all-out effort to revive the economy and make Pakistan a prosperous country as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam,” he added.



Earlier, provincial Minister Awais Ahmad Leghari said the Punjab government had introduced a new local government system in the light of suggestions of civil society, which would strengthen the foundation of democracy in Pakistan. “Under this local system, power and authority will be transferred to people in the true sense. Democrats had strong reservations about the way laws were introduced in 2019 and 2021. These laws were introduced in an undemocratic manner without consulting the civil society, political parties or relevant stakeholders,” he elaborated.

He said the Punjab Local Government Act 2022 had been made in the light of consultation with stakeholders and feedback received from the general public. He expressed these views at a press conference at the 90 Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam. Provincial Ministers Malik Ahmad Khan and Attaullah Tarar were also present.

Explaining the details of the Punjab Local Government Act 2022, the minister said that five major cities, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi, while four divisional headquarters, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan, would have nine metropolitan corporations whereas 14 new municipal corporations would be formed. “Some 234 municipal committees and all cities between 20,000 and 2.5 million people will be independent cities. The basic unit of the union council has been revived and financially stabilised. Over 10pc of the PFC amounts to about Rs55 billion, Rs1.1m will be provided to every union council directly to meet the needs of the community. Provincial departments of primary health, primary education, social welfare, family planning, sports, transport, civil defence, public health, arts and culture and tourism have been transferred to district level local governments,” he maintained.

“To ensure good governance and strong checks and balances, the system of councils has been restored at all levels of LGs in accordance with the parliamentary democratic structure of Pakistan. A defection clause has been introduced to strengthen political parties and discourage horse trading. The heads will be elected and removed through a show of hands, according to the provincial and national legislature. In the first two years, 26pc of general revenue receipts (revenue) and after the third year, 28pc of GRR (approximately Rs55 billion) will be transferred to local governments directly. The representation of women members in the higher ranks of local governments will be up to 33pc, while there would be reserved seats for youths in all levels of local governments,” he explained.

According to the Act, he added, the heads of LG will have the power to select officers from a panel and hand them over to the board. A district municipal forum will be set up for the promotion of collective efforts of police, civil administration, LG and other government institutions. Heads of local governments will be able to form cabinets. One-third of the cabinet will consist of technocrats and experts. The Punjab Local Government Commission will be strengthened and it would mediate all disputes and act as the patron of LGs to protect their sovereignty. The commission will remove obstacles to the work of local governments. It will also be able to conduct audits and inquiries. Under the PLG-Act, officers of the Public Service Commission of local governments will be regularised. A local government appeal tribunal will be constituted to expedite the affairs of local governments and ensure sovereignty and justice. Equality of local bodies services could be ensured.

The provincial minister said that the Punjab government had introduced a local bodies system under which instead of 15 or 20 people sitting in the capital, representatives of more than 50,000 people would govern. He said he would soon ensure the formation of local governments and strengthen the South Punjab Secretariat. Provincial Law Minister Malik Ahmad Khan said a better and stronger sanitation system would be introduced in Punjab. He said that Punjab government had abolished 11 toll plazas set up in 2019, which was a big step of the government.

Provincial Minister Atta Ullah Tarar said that Imran Khan had looted the country and was attacking institutions. “Imran Sahib, you have laundered money, the nation's money has been looted and you have to be held accountable,” he declared.