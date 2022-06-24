‘750 teachers being appointed in Mansehra’

MANSEHRA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department has initiated the process for the appointments of as many as 750 teachers who would be posted at primary schools across the district.

“The appointment process will conclude by the end of this month,” District Education Officer Tanveer Awan told reporters on Thursday. Written tests for the appointment of teachers were held earlier this month and interview and documents verification process is underway at different schools and places across the district.

“The government wants to impart quality education to students of public sector schools, and this is why all vacant posts are being filled,” Awan said. He said the entire appointment process was based on merit and applicants who had cleared the written test carried out by the Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency were summoned for the interviews and verification of the documents.

The interviews and documents verification process of the Baffa-Pakhal tehsil applicants are being held at a government high school in Shinkiari