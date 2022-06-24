Bilawal asks UN to strategise battle against disinformation

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Thursday urged countries to create an “international plan of action” to battle disinformation and demanded the United Nations create an effective strategy, reports Geo News.
In his virtual address to the Group of Friends on Countering Disinformation meeting, Bilawal provided some of his own suggestions such as creating campaigns for public awareness regarding disinformation and enhancing the capacity of governments, particularly in developing countries, to filter through false information and to limit online hate speech.
“We should agree on an international plan to counter disinformation online and offline, in the public and private domain,” the foreign minister said. FM Bilawal then urged the United Nations’ department of information to create an international standard of guidelines for countries to follow on disinformation.
Relevant UN committees should open “comprehensive dialogue” with other countries in collaboration with stakeholders to develop an international consensus on cooperation to combat disinformation, he suggested.
“Misinformation is the biggest problem of this era,” Bilawal emphasised. “An effective strategy
has to be formulated to tackle the issue of disinformation.”
Vienna snatches top spot from Auckland, which tumbled down to 34th place due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions
KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday submitted its reply in the Sindh High Court in response to...
The PAC recommended abolishing the provision of free electricity to officers and employees of Power Distribution...
There will be electricity loadshedding in summer and gas crisis in winter, says state minister
Fawad wrote an open letter to the chief election commissioner, recommending him to allot a common symbol ‘lota’ ...
ISLAMABAD: Russian Consul General Andrey Viktorovich Fedrov has stated that he wasn’t aware of any oil deal between...
Comments
Moli commented 10 hours ago
Reply 0 0