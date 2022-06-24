Imran misleading people with global conspiracy narrative: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman said Imran Khan has been misleading people for the last four months in the name of "global conspiracy" now he is saying that he knew a year ago that his government was going.
“Imran Khan is constantly looking for a narrative as instead of admitting defeat in the no-confidence motion, he was still holding the institutions responsible,” she said while responding to former PM's statements on Thursday. Senator Rehman said at one time Imran Khan said he will be dangerous after getting out of power, and at another time he took a U-turn from his earlier statement and said it was explained to neutrals.
