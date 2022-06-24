‘India has turned IIOJ&K into prison’

Islamabad : India has turned Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) into a prison, said Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas.
Kashmir was not a territorial dispute but a humanitarian issue and millions of Kashmiris are living in India’s forced captivity, he said in a video message.
He further said Indian atrocities are continuously increasing in occupied Kashmir. He said, “He salute the Kashmiri mothers, who gave birth to sons like Syed Ali Gilani, Yasin Malik and others.”
The AJK prime minister said Yasin Malik, who has been given life imprisonment by an Indian court in a false and fabricated case and has been languishing in New Delhi’s Tihar jail, is a freedom fighter and allegations of terrorism against him are nothing but frustration of India. He said the role of Pakistan army as a peacekeeping force in the United Nations is exemplary.
